Behind the Badge: On the road with a first-year deputy

“He’s in a vehicle. Were in a vehicle. Were chasing him.”

EDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Jones has been out on the road – patrolling – for about a year. This week, he’s taking a brief break to be ABC4’s Behind the Badge profile.

“I put myself through the Weber State Law Enforcement Academy.” Deputy Ryan Jones has family in law enforcement. And he says – since he was a teenager this is what he has wanted to do.”Growing up around them and seeing them progress in their law enforcement careers and hearing their stories its something that piqued my interest.”

ABC4’s Don Hudson interviewing Weber County Deputy Ryan Jones – August 2019



When he finished at the police academy his first job was at the Weber County Jail as a corrections officer.

“I learned a lot of great skills and strategies and techniques in the jail, and there are a lot of good people there.”

But after a couple of years, he landed the job he really wanted – Deputy with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. The 27-year-old says every day as a deputy has been unique.

“I really don’t think I could have anticipated everything that I’ve learned and experienced so far.” And he’s had the so-called ‘opportunities’ to deal with all kinds of problems. “You wear so many different hats. You handle mental health problems, criminal problems, civil problems. All kinds of different stuff.” He says that’s what makes the job so much fun. “The reason I really like this job, I’d say every day is different. You never know who you’re going to come across. You never know the situation you’re going to handle.”

ABC4 Photographer Ed Wilets captures video of Deputy Ryan Jones during a recent Behind the Badge story. August 2019

However, one of those situations was more heart-pounding than fun.

“He’s in a vehicle. Were in a vehicle. Were chasing him. He gets out. Runs into a house. Barricades himself in the house.”

He’s talking about chasing down a suspect who didn’t want to be caught. “We set up a perimeter around the house surrounded. Stayed there for a good thirty minutes and he comes out and surrenders.”

While it ended peacefully – Deputy Jones says it was extremely emotional.

“That was pretty intense. That got my adrenaline going.”

While Deputy Jones says those types of moments are memorable – they’re just a small part of why he serves and protects.

“Those situations are fun. I enjoy that, but to be part of something bigger than myself. To go out with my fellow deputies with the same goal in common to help the citizens in the community to be the best we can.”

We caught up with Deputy Jones during a shift by the Pineview Reservoir in Eden. When he’s is up in that area – he’s basically alone and covering about 300 square miles.

To see past Behind the Badge stories or to nominate someone for a future story – go to http://www.abc4.com/badge

MORE BEHIND THE BADGE: