SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 UTAH) According to the NCIC database about 750 thousand people are reported missing every year. At any given time about 90,000 people are considered missing in the U.S. 40 percent or 33,000 of the missing are children. And as we learned in our Behind the Badge Missing Children Report – when a child vanishes law enforcement is quick to respond.

When Herriman teenager Brooklyn Gittins disappeared three years ago – Unified Police Detective Troy Martinez was on the case. “I was personally involved in one where she had been missing for three days.” Three days later – Brooklyn was found. And police arrested Angel Garcia for kidnapping, obstructing justice and child endangerment. “That’s what we do for every missing – every runaway. We take them seriously.”

And Detective Martinez should know. He works in the Special Victims Unit at Unified Police Department and he is a member of his department’s Child Abduction Response Team or CART. A team that is often deployed when a child goes missing. “We have officers assigned as volunteers. We have officers who assign computer searches – Facebook and everything else. We have people searching different methods.”

And Unified isn’t the only agency with a CART team. The state has a CART team. In fact, there is video online from one of the state CART training sessions. And several local agencies – like the Provo Police Department have CART teams. Lt. Devon Jensen is in charge of that team and there are a lot of officers involved when it is needed. “Some guys are assigned to the canvass detail – the guys going door to door, searching homes, setting up road blocks.” “Other ones are detectives and stuff and they are assigned to follow up on leads that are coming in.”

And when police send out an Amber Alert and notify the public of a missing child, Jensen says everyone on the CART team, and nearly everyone on that particular local police force, is involved. “We’ll have tons of people because the phones will go off the hook. There’s going to be tons of people calling. We have to fill all those calls, sort through all those calls. Find out which ones are legitimate and which ones are not. And then, prioritize them and assign them to be followed up upon.” He says sometimes what appears to be a dangerous situation turns out not to be. “We had a 10-year-old who ran away a couple weeks, three weeks ago. We spent a night looking for her. We had our helicopter out. As it turns out, she spent the night at a friends and was hiding in the friends closet.” Jensen says that can be frustrating because of the manpower involved and the expense. “We’ve had cases in the past – where not just calling out all the detectives and what not, which is a pretty good expense. But then we get search and rescue, mountain rescue teams called out, dogs, helicopters. And the cost of all that manpower that workforce that sometimes days at a time can stack up very fast.”

Both Jensen and Martinez have children of their own and say when a child goes missing – there is a mix of professional focus and personal feelings. Martinez says “You do get a sense of emotions about it and you want to find them as quickly as possible – cause you know how you would feel and you know how that parent is feeling.” And Jensen adds “I’ve had some cases over my career that have hit close to home, but you have to do your job appropriately you just have to stay professional and focus on trying to find this kid.”