Before Trump vs. Biden debate: Utah candidates Cox and Peterson duel in a gubernatorial rematch

LIVE ON ABC4 and ABC4.com starting at 6pm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The election continues to heat up, with the entire country, gearing up for the first Presidential debate, but one hour before Lt. Governor Spencer Cox (R) and Law Professor Chris Peterson debate for the second time as both try to become Utah’s next Governor.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at 6 p.m. the two will take part in their 2nd debate. You can watch it on ABC4 and ABC4.com

Their first meeting was at the Utah League of Cities and Towns convention. In that debate both candidates shared their different opinions and the ones that are not so different.

In the last debate, both candidates shared different views on what to do with the pandemic surge Utah is experiencing.

Peterson said “We need to immediately transition to a statewide mask mandate I respect and want to work with local governments but the problem is we are seeding different infections from one community to the other. Second, we need to decrease testing times to no more than 24 hours,”

Lt. Governor Cox countered, “Now, we have a Unified Command that reports to the Lieutenant Governor and the Governor we work very closely with medical experts across the state of course with local government officials and we are putting in place everything we can to reduce the spread in Utah County and that we don’t spread it to other areas,”

But both candidates have a similar view on another hot issue which is growth in the state and the infrastructure that is needed to support the change.

The campaign is unique with both candidates trying to keep the campaign going with a degree of statesmanship and cordiality.

Watch the first debate:

