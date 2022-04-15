LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Bear River Health Department is partnering with the Department of Environmental Quality to encourage students to safely give up vaping.

The organizations will provide a collection site for e-cigarette waste disposal at the Bear River Health Department Environmental Health Building located at 855 E. 1800 N. in North Logan on April 18 at 10:30 a.m.

Authorities will address teen e-cigarette rates and prevention methods. Additionally, the event will emphasize the necessity of properly disposing of hazardous waste such as nicotine as well as the importance of public health.

The event will feature speeches from Bear River Health Department Health Officer Jordan Mathis and Bear River Health Department Health Educator Mariela Thompson. Local leaders, law enforcement, schools, and other community members will be present.