DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Draper is hoping their residents will have more inspiration to Be Water Wise by opening a new community teaching garden.

Draper joins the ranks of several of Utah’s water districts by opening their new Community Water Conservation Garden. City officials joined together Friday, Oct. 13 to introduce residents of Draper and surrounding areas to the new area located at 12350 South 800 East, in Draper.

The garden features examples of water-wise plants suitable for the area, a rain garden with rain barrels to collect water, multiple signs with tips, and QR codes posted that link to information about irrigation and plant facts. There is an artificial turf area and a backyard design demonstration.

Draper will be developing programs that utilize the garden in the coming months. Currently, the city has a Tree Committee that is comprised of resident volunteers, staff, and city council liaisons who partner with Localscapes to offer free landscaping classes a few times per year and will also be able to use the garden.

Draper Community Water Conservation Garden before and after. (Photos courtesy Draper City)

The garden will be open to the public every day during daylight hours.