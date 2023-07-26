This story is part of our Be Water Wise series. Each week we will be educating Utahns on water usage and conservation. Special thanks to The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District and Cynthia Bee for helping coordinate information from the state water districts. This week we thank Karry Rathje, from Washington County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Washington County, located in the lower southwest corner of Utah, has a population of approximately 200,000, making it the fifth most populous county in the state. It is also the driest and fastest-growing region, which means water is at the top of the list when it comes to concerns for residents and government officials alike.

The Washington County Water Conservancy District (WCWCD) has developed an aggressive but strategic plan that will direct the area over the next 20 years. Two decades where the population is projected to double.

WCWCD has implemented conservation efforts that are making a huge difference. Washington County has reduced its per capita water use by more than 30% since 2000. This has been the highest reduction of water use in the state.

“We’re fortunate to live in a conservation focused community,” said Zach Renstrom, general manager of WCWCD. “Washington County is leading the state with its water saving policies and use reductions.”

Red Hills Desert Gardens, St. George

Part of this is due to passing the state’s most restrictive water conservation ordinances for new development, prohibiting non-functional grass at all new commercial, institutional, and industrial developments; and limiting grass in new residential developments. The ordinance also requires the use of secondary (untreated water) and reuse (treated wastewater) for outdoor irrigation where available. Also, implementing the rule that new golf courses would not be approved unless the development can provide its own non-potable water source for irrigation.

Renstrom stressed the importance of the ordinances in a press release from August 2022.

“We can’t risk running out of water,” said Renstrom. “Prolonged drought has threatened our only water source – we have to make changes to how our community uses its water to protect our economy and quality of life.”

Even with record water years like 2023, the principle still holds true for the region. The county’s major population centers are dependent on one water source – The Virgin River Basin. The ordinances are vital because the basin is closed to further appropriations by the Utah State Engineer, meaning there is no additional water in the basin available for development.

The Washington County water plan is an aggressive one designed to roll out over a 20-year period to keep up with growth. The details of the plan are to ensure water security for the fast-growing region and include conservation efforts that are bolstered by incentive plans.

The plan includes:

More than 11,000-acre feet of water through water conservation programs, primarily through the landscape retrofit incentive programs

A regional reuse system that will produce about 24,000 acre-feet of water per year. The system will require new treatment facilities, pipelines, and reservoirs to capture and treat reuse water for outdoor irrigation purposes

An estimated 5,000 to 8,000 acre-feet of water from optimizing locally available supplies via new wells and storage reservoirs

Converting approximately 3,000 acre-feet of water as agricultural land transitions to urban development

Residents of Washington County don’t have to figure it all out on their own. Thanks to an active Water Conservancy District and educational programs, residents can implement the changes needed to do their part in saving the water they have and finding it’s best use.

The WCWCD runs the Water Efficient Landscape Program which has received nearly 1,400 applications this year. Once applications are processed residents must participate in a pre-conversion site visit with professionals who can answer questions and guide the process. The program has seen nearly 500,000 square feet of grass replaced with an estimated savings of 22 million gallons of water. You can visit their website for more information.

The WCWCD also has examples of water-wise landscapes at its Red Hills Desert Garden in St George. Visitors can enjoy a stroll through manicured landscaping and get ideas and tips for their own yards and spaces.

Washington County is leading out and getting noticed.

“We applaud Washington County’s water conservation accomplishments and current efforts, including setting a higher development standard in the state with these new municipal ordinances,” said Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox. “Our future depends on every community in Utah making water conservation a top priority.”

Water Conservancy Districts throughout the state know their mission can not be accomplished without residents doing their part and jumping on board. For more information about what you can do to improve your water conservation efforts in your area visit your local district’s website or offices. A list of districts is available on the Utah Association of Special Districts website.