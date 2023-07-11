This story is part of our Be Water Wise series. Each week we will be educating Utahns on water usage and conservation. Special thanks to The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District and Cynthia Bee for helping coordinate information from the state water districts.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Water is usually on the minds of Utah’s residents in the summer months. This year has been no different, except this year the worry hasn’t been whether will we have enough but what are we going to do with it all. Salt Lake County as well as other regions prepared for flooding and conservancy districts worked on keeping and cleaning all the water coming in.

Utahns made it through what could have been a major flood season and breathed a sigh of relief once warnings had been lifted. Reservoirs were restored to levels that just months ago were believed to be impossible in a single season, something that had never happened before.

However, being in the safe zone doesn’t mean we don’t have to be aware.

“If we’ve learned anything from the record dry 2022 season followed by the record snowpack of 2023, it is that our climate is becoming increasingly unpredictable with more intense weather cycles,” said Courtney Brown, Conservation Programs Manager, Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District. “In 2023, we got a miracle year—but what if we hadn’t? Being prepared for the non-rainy day must be our new normal.”

Going into 2023, water managers feared that the huge progress gains in water conservation would be lost as worry created by the drought eased in the minds of most. They’ve been pleased to see that most Utahns understand our situation is determined by a series of years rather than a single season and are continuing to be wise stewards of our shared public resource.

Collectively Utah works hard to respect its water. In 2021 the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District reached out to residents through media campaigns urging Utahns to conserve water during the summer months and residents came through with flying colors. (See chart below.) Water usage dropped during summer months all on a voluntary basis. Typically, those numbers would have climbed but they didn’t. Districts report there were no mandatory restrictions in place and Utahns still did the right thing on average.

“Utah can be relied on to save water during a drought as they did last year, but we usually see a rebound in consumption during drier years,” Brown reports. “Since we can’t control when the next drought comes, it’s our hope that we can be proactive in our daily water use and avoid a pinch next time we have shortages.”

Brown says the biggest key to our water future is getting away from ‘yo-yo conservation,’ or only conserving water in times of trouble. Conservation doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Being Water Wise doesn’t mean ripping out entire lawn areas.

“We’re pleased to see more and more Utahns taking our water situation seriously, reducing or eliminating “non-functional turf” in landscapes. We don’t need to eliminate all lawn, but there are some places it’s used badly—let’s start there.”

Utahns can do their part by educating themselves on the help that is available to them and finding the conservation efforts that work best for them.

Water districts, the Utah Division of Water Resources, and the Utah State Legislature have come together to create a vehicle that enables those willing to create “structural conservation.” Landscape incentives are available in cities that have opted to integrate water planning into their water and land use agreements.

This ensures new growth bears more of its own impact while helping to offset the cost of landscape upgrades for existing commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential landscapes that choose to become more efficient. Residents can learn more about these incentives on the Utah Water Savers website.

If you have a water conservation success story or project to share with ABC4.com readers please send photos and information to news@abc4.com.