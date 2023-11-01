WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Granger-Hunter Improvement District (GHID) is hoping their customers will notice a difference in their water. The Rushton Groundwater Treatment Plant was opened this week and will be delivering over 8 million gallons of water per day to residents in the service area.

The GHID has received complaints of discoloration, and sometimes odor, for years. The complaints were found to be related to iron and manganese. Studies confirmed the naturally occurring presence of the minerals in the groundwater and, while the water was safe to drink, it did cause the water to appear reddish, brown, and even black. The GHID board of trustees authorized the Rushton plant in 2020, construction was completed recently, and the treatment facility began functioning this Fall.

“The new Rushton Groundwater Treatment Plant embodies Granger-Hunter Improvement District’s ideal of ‘improving quality of life today – creating a better tomorrow,’” said Jason Helm, General Manager for Granger-Hunter Improvement District. “This new facility will increase the quality of our water supply today and create a sustainable, long-term water source for tomorrow, especially in times of drought. By utilizing sustainable groundwater sources, we can allow more water to flow into the Great Salt Lake.”

The Granger-Hunter Improvement District has built a new treatment facility to support their efforts of providing quality drinking water to the customers. (Photos courtesy GHID)

The facility will treat the water from the three 800-foot-deep wells that provide the water for the area. Officials feel the new plant will improve the quality and appearance of the water for their customers. By utilizing local wells for the supply, GHID also boasts an element of drought resiliency.

The Rushton facility is part of a multi-year plan to improve drinking water quality for GHID customers. The plant design team placed emphasis on water conservation by utilizing existing facilities and embracing water-wise landscaping.