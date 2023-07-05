This story is part of our Be Water Wise series. Each week we will be educating Utahns on water usage and conservation. Special thanks to The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District and Cynthia Bee for helping coordinate information from the state water districts.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Most Utahns are used to seeing big orange construction barrels signaling work on Utah roadways. But when officials begin work on Utah’s water infrastructure, it’s not as easy to see as a neon orange cone. The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District is expanding its capacity to serve more residents, and you might not even know judging by what comes out of your faucet.

According to Prepare60, Utah will need to spend billions of dollars to upgrade water infrastructure over the coming decades. Prepare60 is the center established by Utah’s four largest water conservancy districts to educate and establish processes used to “protect what we have, use it wisely, and provide for our future.”

To start the process this year, the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District recently completed upgrades to their Water Treatment Plant in Herriman to support the growing demand for the water used by the district. This is no simple undertaking.

Courtesy JVWCD

Courtesy JVWCD

Courtesy JVWCD

Courtesy JVWCD

Courtesy JVWCD

“Water infrastructure, unlike roads, is largely unseen and thus harder for the public to imagine, but the scale required to provide clean, reliable water is massive,” says Cynthia Bee, Public Information Officer for JVWCD. “Water Districts are seeking cost-effective ways to provide for future needs which includes employing new technologies, improving and expanding existing infrastructure, and working to reduce system demand through conservation.”

The plant, built in 1974, was upgraded to the tune of $20.7 million for Phase 1, which was completed last month, with four phases to go over the next 5 years. Money was spent to ensure efficiency, clarity, and upgrade capacity among other benefits to the state’s largest water treatment plant.

McLean explained the plant has added ‘plate settlers’ in the sedimentation basin to help make more area for the dirt and particles in the water to settle down. The plates are placed in a way that they overlap, so they provide more surface area without requiring a longer basin.

The plate settlers increased the water treatment capacity from 140 million gallons per day to 180 million gallons per day. Future phases over the next 5 years will expand capacity to 255 million gallons per day.

Basins to settle out sedimentation are 30-40 feet deep and hundreds of feet long. They must hold a large and heavy volume of water thus the amount of concrete needed to construct them is incredibly expensive. The new technology enables the plant to increase the volume of water that can be treated without having to construct additional sediment basins, a savings in the tens of millions of dollars.

“This project has been in the planning stages for ten years and is now being completed, just as we’ve needed it most. There is a long planning window required for projects of this scale and complexity,” said David McLean, Engineering Project Manager, at JVWCD. “We could not have picked a better year to have this project completed. The record snowpack and spring melt led to higher levels of sediment in the untreated, raw water—up to 4 times the “normal” sediment loads. As a result, this new water treatment technology was put to the test and passed with flying colors.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

McLean said the project has increased capacity by 30-40% within the same infrastructure footprint, substantially reducing costs while creating a more robust system.

For more information on the mission and vision of Prepare60 and how water districts are supporting our growing populations by educating legislators and elected officials as well as supporting projects like this expansion, visit the Prepare60 website.

Stay tuned each week when ABC4 will share water conservation tips and let you know what is happening with Utah’s water.