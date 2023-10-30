SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Halloween night, children are twice as likely to be hit by a car, according to the National Safety Council.

On average in the U.S., the NSC said, there are about 2.6 child pedestrian fatalities per day, however, on Halloween, this number jumps to 5.5.



Kids ages 12-15 are reportedly at the greatest risk, as this age group is largely unsupervised by adults.

To ensure both children and adults have a safe holiday, the Utah Department of Public Safety provided these safety tips:

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Look left, right, and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to

the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings. Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Additionally, DPS said to keep costumes both creative and safe, using reflective tape or stickers, face paint instead of masks, and glowsticks or flashlights.

For drivers, DPS said to:

Slow down and be especially alert in neighborhoods.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alley ways slowly and carefully.

Eliminate distractions in your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic, and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children.

Be especially alert during 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. — the most popular trick-or-treating hours.