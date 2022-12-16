SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Home Instead office aims to deliver 90 gifts to local seniors on December 19 and 20, 2022.

This is the 12th year the program has been in the area, intending to bring holiday cheer, companionship and gifts to older adults who may otherwise be alone this holiday season. Gifts often include books, games, toiletry items and clothing.

The program Be a Santa to a Senior is in multiple states, including Utah, Arizona, California, and more. Since the program began in 2003, it has given out 2.1 million gifts and had 65,000 volunteers.

Be a Santa for Seniors this holiday season.