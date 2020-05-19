BASE jumper seriously injured while jumping near Kane Creek on Sunday

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A BASE jumper suffered serious injuries and was transported to a trauma center after striking a wall numerous times on Sunday, according to a tweet by Grand County Search and Rescue.

The BASE jumper was injured while jumping from the Tombstone down Kane Creek on Sunday evening. He landed at the cliff’s base, which is several hundred feet up a steep slope.

Grand County EMS treated and stabilized him and then carried him. Members of Grand County Search and Rescue then carried him down the climbers’ access trail. The Kane Creek road was closed during the incident.

The BASE jumper was first transported to Moab Regional Hospital and then flown to a trauma center for treatment.

