UPDATE: Cause of Bangerter Highway closure identified

UTAH (ABC4) – At around 8:30 p.m. a car was observed to be swerving going northbound on Bangerter Highway.

As the officer on scene approached the vehicle it sped away but eventually pulled over again. At this point, more law enforcement officials were called in to ensure the suspect did not attempt to flee again.

Authorities believe that there is a language barrier in speaking to the suspect. The man was unresponsive when officers tried to advise him to exit the vehicle in both English and Spanish, but officials were later able to get him to come out when speaking to him over the phone.

Nothing was detected in the suspects vehicle and there is no known motive as to why he took off after being pulled over the first time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bangerter Highway reopened after road closure

Jan. 30, 2022, 9:26

UTAH (ABC4) – Northbound Bangerter Highway has been closed off with wall-to-wall police presence at around 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 30 near the area of 6900 S.

About 15 minutes later the road was re-opened but police vehicles remain on the side of the road and it seems like a few lanes are still being blocked off.

Northbound traffic is currently moving at a steady pace.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.