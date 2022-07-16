CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – One of Salt Lake City’s oldest and most talked-about hole-in-the-wall donut joints is expanding to Centerville.

Following decades of success after opening its doors to Salt Lake in 1986, Banbury Cross Donuts is set to hold the grand opening of its new Centerville location at 330 West Parrish Lane on Monday at 9 a.m., as noted on the bakery’s official Facebook page.

Banbury Cross is famous for their delicious homemade goodies baked using fresh, quality ingredients. Step inside their SLC location and you’ll be greeted by walls stacked with fresh cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, maple bars, cake donuts, pinwheels, and more. The chefs at Banbury are constantly creating new flavors and putting their own flare on classics. After just one visit you’ll come to realize that Banbury truly has something for everyone.

The staff at Banbury invite you to stop by their newest venue next time you find yourself in Davis County. As written on Facebook, “We look forward to serving the community!”