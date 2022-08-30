UTAH (ABC4) – On Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be celebrating its 25th birthday by sharing its desserts with the rest of Utah.

This Thursday, the Las Vegas bakery franchise founded in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Schwetz that has since expanded to Utah and the rest of the nation will be giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, or miniature Bundt Cakes to the first 250 guests at all shops across America.

Additionally, the bakery is holding an online contest where the winner will receive a $25,000 birthday party put together by a celebrity party planning company. The 25-runner-ups will be awarded a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Representatives say that those interested can enter the contest “by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them,” and tagging Nothing Bundt Cakes. Entries will be accepted from Sept. 1 through the 25 and the winners will be announced on the contest website sometime in October.

To find a Nothing Bundt Cakes near you, click here.