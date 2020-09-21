Bail agents shoot at wanted fugitive in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bail agents fired shots at a woman trying to run them over with her car early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. near 4500 South and 300 West when the agents were trying to arrest the woman.

When they approached her vehicle, she tried to hit them with her car, but the agents weren’t inside. The agents then fired two shots at the car to stop her from taking off, but she got away.

Police are still looking for her, and have chosen not to release her name at this time. No one was injured in the shooting.