Behind the Badge: Weber County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tyler Greenhalgh is a real lifesaver

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A veteran Weber County Sheriff’s Office sergeant is a real lifesaver and that’s not just an expression. He has saved three people in his 17-year law enforcement career.

Sergeant Tyler Greenhalgh says that he was simply in the right places at the right time but what he’s too humble to say is that when he was in those places, he knew exactly what to do and that he had to do it quickly.

As a former Eagle Scout and a Roy High School Football player, Sgt. Greenhalgh knows all about preparation.

Back when he was a deputy and an EMT he once responded to a young boy who was stuck in the middle of the Weber River.

“He had gotten stranded on some debris that had accumulated right in the middle of a rapid,” Sgt. Greenhalgh said.

With no rope and no time to waste, Greenhalgh tied some bailing twine around his chest and plunged into the raging river.

“Had a sergeant and another deputy holding on to the bailing twine while it was tearing into me,” Sgt. Greenhalgh remembers. “I picked up the kid and was walking back across the river and stepped in a hole and went under and the current basically pushed us to shore but I had a good little scar around my torso…I ended up getting a Lifesaving Award for saving the kid and the sergeant and the deputy ended up getting a Lifesaving Award for saving me and him as we got taken down the river.”

Another time then-Deputy Greenhalgh raced to a call that put his CPR skills to the test.

“An autistic gentleman was actually choking on cornbread to the point where he stopped breathing. I jumped in and was just very hands-on with the medics,” Sgt. Greenhalgh said. “I wouldn’t give up on CPR because I was kind of committed at that point and that’s what I told them. I said ‘You guys do what you gotta do and I’ll just keep going’…and we were able to bring him out of it.”

That earned Greenhalgh his second Lifesaving Medal but it was the third that impacted him the most.

In 2012 he arrived at a house in Washington Terrace on a call of an unresponsive two-week-old baby.

“They just had this little infant, preemie just laying on the table and was just not the right color. You could tell that he wasn’t breathing,” Sgt. Greenhalgh said, adding that he “just jumped right in and started doing CPR… As I was doing CPR I felt the heart just take off like a rocket and as I was pushing every so often I felt him pushing back as far as his breaths go.”

Little Easton Van Dyke had started breathing on his own. The next day, Greenhalgh visited him at Primary Children’s Hospital and every year on February 15th, the two get together to celebrate Easton’s birthday.

“It’s neat to see him kind of growing up and getting into sports and going from not breathing to being this,” Sgt. Greenhalgh said. “I mean I could literally hold him in one hand and…he’s getting to be a pretty big kid and doin’ really well.”

Recently Sergeant Greenhalgh has been focusing on emotional rescues. After one of his colleagues committed suicide, he started the Weber County Sheriff’s first-ever chaplain program to provide support to fellow officers plus victims and their family members.