Behind The Badge: Veteran Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy Lynn Workman gets the job done

FARMINGTON (ABC4 News) – Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy Lynn Workman’s name is appropriate because he always seems to be busy and whether it’s supervising inmates at the Davis County Jail or crafting a piece of furniture, he’s got the tools and the skills to get the job done.

On a recent Thursday afternoon, Deputy Workman took a minute to chats with a couple of inmates, who actually seem to like him.

“He’s a good guy,” one said, adding that he can sometimes be “ornery”.

“I think it’s my personality. I come across grumpier than what I really am,” Deputy Workman said. “Most comments I get from inmates in the main jail is that I’m consistent and they know what to expect from me. I walk in a housing unit, they know what to expect.”

When he’s not at work at the jail. He can usually be found here in his backyard workshop where he told Behind The Badge about keeping a close watch on the inmates.

“They’re good people most of ’em. Ya know?” he said. “They’re just kids that made mistakes, got in trouble. Most of it is drug or alcohol-related, mostly drug. Then there are those who are a little bit more hardcore…Most of the fights or things like that we have within the jail are among themselves. We’re aware there’s a lot of gang issues so that creates a lot of problems.”

So the 62-year-old Air Force veteran, husband, father, and grandfather has to be ready for anything while making rounds inside the units.

“We have no weapons,” he explained. “So everything we do is with our hand techniques or our takedown techniques if we have to use ’em. We have a radio. We can call for backup if I feel like I’m in a unit and I’m doing a round and I’ve got an issue and it might go south, I can call for backup.”

Working with wood is his escape. Workman has remodeled his own kitchen and crafted several pieces of furniture in his home. It all started with a woodshop class at Union High School in his hometown of Roosevelt and his education continues to this day.

“I just go on to YouTube and learn about tools, techniques of doing things,” Deputy Workman said. “I see something they built and I go ‘Hmmm I can do something like that’ for example the entertainment center that’s in my office…That cabinet in there probably cost me $800 to build. It’d cost to buy that, maybe five grand so it’s really rewarding.”

Deputy Workman says he’s not sure when he’ll hang up the uniform for good but he does look forward to a day when he can spend more time in his workshop and when the only people he’ll be responsible for watching over…are his grandkids.