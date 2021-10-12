Behind the Badge Banner

Behind the Badge: Six badges for one Utah man, Mike McKinney

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In our series Behind The Badge, ABC4 News’ introduces you to Utah police officers or firefighters who all wear a badge. It’s hard to find someone who’s worn more badges than Weber Co. firefighter Mike McKinney.

Rookie firefighter Mike McKinney has done it all: a U.S. Army Ranger, Deputy Sherrif, Narcotics Agent, Air Force Special Agent, and Patrol Officer with the U.S. Forest. He’s now living out his childhood dream to become a firefighter.

Even though he’s getting started later in his firefighting career, he said the job is teaching him new things and he loves the challenges of it.

Mckinney said one reason he loves being a firefighter is it’s one of the few jobs in his career you get to work alongside a team every day.  

