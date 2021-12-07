Behind the Badge: Protecting kids at Ridgeline High School

MILLVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah sheriff’s deputy is leaving quite the impression on a school in Cache County. He’s become such an integral part of the school he patrols that administrators tell ABC4 News they couldn’t hold class without him.

An ABC4 viewer like you suggested we meet him for ourselves, in this edition of Behind the Badge.

Walking the halls at Ridgeline High School in Cache County, students know there’s someone here they always can count on. Deputy Skyler Jensen is Ridgeline’s School Resource Officer, and he’s not just a familiar face. Discovering drugs, stopping fights, handling parking problems, he ensures students are safe.

“Like my own little city. I handle all the calls that come here, any concerns kids have,” says Skyler Jensen, Ridgeline High School Resource Officer.

He’s become a caring constant kids can trust.

“He’s a really great guy, he knows how to help you,” shares one student.

“He’s just super easy to talk to,” explains another student.

“You can really tell he cares about the school and the students that go here,” states a third student.

Jensen tells ABC4 he knows helping students develop good relationships with police can go a long way.

“It can affect the rest of their life. Good relationships now can influence their behavior later,” Jensen said.

Ridgeline’s principal said he couldn’t run the school without him.

“It would be almost impossible to do this job, that’s how integral he is to our school… the kids like him, the faculty likes him… he’s a great resource, just like your counselors and teachers,” said Doug Snow, Ridgeline High School Principal.

While Jensen appreciates the praise, the payout for him is much simpler.

“I like seeing kids do well,” says Jensen.

As they go and succeed, he feels he can go home each day knowing he played some part in that.