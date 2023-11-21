MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A classic symbol of firefighters rushing to a fire is on its way out. A quick visit to new fire stations in the Salt Lake Valley shows no more fire poles. More fire stations are being built without them, in this edition of Behind the Badge.

New fire stations in Utah, like #125 in Midvale, have everything you may expect: firefighters and fire trucks, but no fire pole. A traditional staple for fire stations, Unified Fire Authority Asst. Chief Zach Robinson said they never planned for one when building the new station.

Robinson, who helped design the new Midvale station, said they’re phasing the pole out.

“Right now with the construction phase we’re in, with one-story fire stations, it’s not been a necessary item for us,” said Robinson.

Robinson said the poles pose a potential risk for injury, exhaust can travel up from the engine bay into the station living quarters, and most importantly – using a pole is slower than firefighters running straight out to the truck.

As iconic as fire poles are, firefighters can get out the door faster at single-level stations built without them. So instead of building two-story fire houses with a pole, Unified Fire Authority is now focusing on one-story stations made with faster exits and no poles.

Chief Robinson walked ABC4 through the new one-story design, and said no matter where you are in the building, gym, kitchen, bedrooms – it’s a straight shot outside.

“They step out of the bedrooms, they’re out the door, in the bay, there’s no twists there’s no turns,” he said.

While it makes it easier for firefighters to get out the door and on the way to an emergency, some firefighters have mixed feelings about getting rid of the pole.

“That’s certainly sad, but I understand why we’re going away from it,” said Conner DeVoogd, Engineer-Firefighter Specialist, Unified Fire Authority, Millcreek Station #101.

“Ultimately it’s how fast we can get to an emergency. To me single-story fire stations are a better design,” said Capt. Dan Brown, Unified Fire Authority, Millcreek Station #101.

“I’m more of a stairs guy. I find that the fire pole can be a bit of a bottleneck,” said Dylan DeVoogd, Firefighter/EMT, Unified Fire Authority, Millcreek Station #101.

The new station design isn’t just built for speed, it’s also meant to improve firefighters’ mental health. A courtyard in the middle of the station adds more natural light, and materials like wood throughout the building add a calming effect.

“That’s all to assist first responders in processing and dealing with some of the things they potentially see on scenes,” said Robinson.

When firefighters hang out at the station, the design helps them better enjoy their time in the building and makes it easier to leave when it’s time to go. Sure it may not have the iconic pole you’ve seen firefighters use to rush out the door, but now they don’t need one to get out just as fast.

Just because the trend points to stations designed without fire poles, it doesn’t mean you won’t see them ever again. There may be stations in urban areas that determine the fire pole still works for them.

So if you’re sad to see it go, it’s not a complete goodbye just yet.