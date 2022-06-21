DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – When you visit a fire station you learn what firefighters like to do while they’re waiting to get a fire call. One thing you may notice is how much firefighters love to cook. ABC4 News stopped by a firehouse in North Salt Lake to find out what they’re cooking, in this edition of Behind the Badge.

When you’re talking about Utah firefighters who know how to cook Engineer Dallas Andreen with South Davis Metro Fire is one of them. Andreen has been a full-time firefighter with South Davis Metro Fire since 2007.

Over the years Andreen has won several awards in the annual Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff, in which Utah fire stations compete for who has the best chili and raise money to send child burn victims to the University of Utah Health Burn Camp program.

If you want to sample some of the food firefighters like Andreen cook every year, the annual Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff is coming up this fall. For more information, just click on the link in this story.

To see what Andreen cooked for his crew when ABC4 News stopped by watch the video above.