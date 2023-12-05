SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Everybody loves it when Santa comes to town – there’s lots of holiday cheer, and if you’re on the right list there’s even candy and gifts. But when Santa can’t make it himself, the South Salt Lake Fire Marshal is happy to step in, in this edition of Behind the Badge.

‘Tis the season in Utah, when a Fire Marshal of no small reputation, throws on his hat and boots, for a special job, both cameras and kids adore.

In walks, Steve Chaffin as Santa Claus, helping old St. Nick at company and family parties since 1999, when the real jolly old elf couldn’t be there himself.

Normally, the South Salt Lake Fire Marshal comes to town for fire inspections – even checking them twice – but when the holidays are here, he suits up as Santa’s helper. Chaffin told ABC4 he gets calls all the time to dress up and help Ol’ Saint Nick and bring joy to all the good girls and boys – even if some of them are not sure how to handle him.

“They kick, they scream, I’ve been scratched a couple of times, but then you get those children that, you know what, they just want to sit and stare at you,” said Chaffin.

One of those tender moments was captured in a contest-winning photo showing a Chaffin as Santa in 2001 at a family party in Woods Cross. Chaffin said that moment catches what being Santa’s helper is all about.

“The joy and happiness I’m able to bring to people’s lives for just a little short time, that’s my happiness,” he said.

His fellow firefighters feel Chaffin perfectly fits the part for the holidays

“Well, he kind of looks like Santa, sometimes you know, he’s got the big belly laugh,” said South Salt Lake Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Jared Christensen.

“He’s giving, he cares about what he does,” said South Salt Lake Deputy Fire Marshal Nolan Cragun.

Of course, Chaffin doesn’t bring the holiday cheer on his own. Chaffin has shared each magical moment with his wife, who has been at his side as Mrs. Claus for the last 13 years. He told ABC4 that sometimes, she gets a louder cheer than him.

“To have her there with me,” said Chaffin. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Both spreading Christmas cheer and season greetings for all to hear.

Chaffin said the reason he started filling for Santa is one year kids were promised Santa Claus would appear, but he wasn’t able to. So, he made a promise he’d never let that happen again, and the sound of his sleigh bells has been ringing ever since.