Behind The Badge: Davis County Deputy Chief Susan Poulsen is one rockin’ cop

FARMINGTON (ABC4 News) – Even years after she left patrol duty, one local law enforcement officer still knows how to work a “beat.”

Around the Davis County Sheriff’s Office she’s known as Deputy Chief Susan Poulsen….but when she gets on stage and grabs the mic she is one rockin’ cop.

When not covering the Foo Fighters, Deputy Chief Poulsen is overseeing the crimefighters. She handles the administration, finances and dispatch center at Davis County after years on the streets as a paramedic, a patrol officer, an investigator and even a SWAT Team member.

“There have been some very high stress and very unnerving situations,” Deputy Chief Poulsen told Behind the Badge. “I was involved in many high speed pursuits…Your adrenaline is all the way at the very top.”

She now gets that adrenaline rush on stage, providing lead vocals for her guitarist husband’s band. It all started one fateful night in 1985 when the band was called Wavelength.

“After we had been married for a little bit he heard me sing and said ‘Why don’t you try out for our band?’,” Poulsen recalls. “So his band members were very angry about that. Having the wife come in.”

But just a few verses into “Never” by Heart, Susan was the new lead singer and Wavelength took off.

“We quit our jobs and we left and we were full time musicians for 10 years and that’s how we made our living,” Poulsen said. “We played all kinds of venues. We played fairs and proms, weddings, lots of bars, any place that we would pay we would play there….We were playing in somewhere Wyoming, I think it was Rock Springs, Wyoming and the Denver Broncos came in to watch us play and they loved us so they jumped on stage and started singing with us and we just had a great time with that.”

Now the couples’ son plays guitar and keyboards while their daughter holds down the low end on the bass. These days they’re called Relic and the New Millenials.

“We’re the Relic,” Poulsen said. “We’re the oldies and the Millenials are the newcomers.”

Like their name, they mix the old and the new going from 90’s covers back to the 80’s and even the 70’s.

“We’re doing some Stevie Wonder which I just love, I think he’s just wonderful “I Wish” and “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire,” she said. “So we’re goin’ back to some of the old R&B. You just gotta get out there and dance.”

What do her friends and law enforcement colleagues think about her side gig?

“I don’t know if they think I’m crazy or not,” Poulsen said with a laugh.

So is she crazy?

“Maybe a little bit,” she admitted but added, “Having fun while we’re doing it.”

Like with most bands these days, the coronavirus has forced Relic and the New Millenials into a hiatus but they’re still rehearsing and Deputy Chief Poulsen assures Behind the Badge that as soon as it’s safe they’ll be back rockin’ on stage again.

For more information on Relic and the New Millennials, go to: https://www.facebook.com/relicandthenewmillenials.

