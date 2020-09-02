Behind the Badge: Constable Justin Lampropoulos serves the public

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Constables date back to Utah’s territorial days, in fact, the first one was a man you may have heard of named Porter Rockwell. Today the tradition is carried on by people like Constable Justin Lampropoulos, a sworn peace officer who handles matters of the court.

He wears a badge and a gun but Lampropoulos is not a traditional policeman. He’s an expert on legal process but he’s not an attorney.

As Salt Lake County Constable he’s the enforcement arm of the court system working with plaintiffs, defendants, and witnesses to serve subpoenas, warrants, and court orders.

“We have one simple job: to get people into court,” he told Behind the Badge. “Whether plaintiff or defendant so that both sides can be heard…If a court issues an order or a writ or some kind of a judiciary process that has to be done, there’s got to be somebody that goes out and that can explain the situation…It’s our job to go out and curtail obviously a situation that needs to be curtailed and get it into court so it can be discussed.”

The husband and father of four already had a good career in the healthcare industry but wanted to serve the public so he went to the police academy at night to learn the ropes. Now he works a variety of cases including potentially heated situations involving protective orders and child custody orders.

“This is a summons for a custody & support case,” he recently told a man in Bluffdale. “It’s also a restraining order.”

“It’s not just serving a paper to a defendant. It’s a volatile situation and that’s probably why you’re there is because it wasn’t handled either civilly or criminally before. Something needs to happen so it is a dangerous situation,” Constable Lampropoulos explained. “We’re kind of this great mediator between plaintiff and defendant. So when a constable shows up, I don’t think anybody likes to be served papers and it can be very interesting sometimes.”

Recently Tilly Garcia called Constable Lampropoulos about some problematic neighbors who had her scared and stressed out.

“I couldn’t sleep at night,” Garcia said. “It was a big challenge and quite a nightmare.”

With the help of an attorney and a court order, Lampropoulos quickly resolved the problem for good.

“I’ll tell ya. It was taken care of quite well and very professionally,” Garcia said.

“We’re just glad we could help you out,” he replied.

“You did more than that. You saved our family,” Garcia said. “It’s really hard to get some good persons who really care and I saw that. My heartfelt that…It’s like having a big brother.”

Constable is an appointed position and Lampropoulos is currently serving a six-year term but he tells Behind the Badge he loves the job and the people he works with so much that he hopes to keep the position as long as they’ll have him.