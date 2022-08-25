SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Recently, ABC4’s Courtney Johns sat down with the Better Business Bureau’s Outreach Coordinator Joe Serine to discuss those back-to-school photos of friend’s and family’s children that have been filling up your social media timelines.

Serine noted that most of these images feature a child holing up a sign displaying their name, age, height and other details.

According to Serine, posting one of these photos on social media could be exposing your child’s information to scammers and other individuals who don’t have their best interest at heart. Serine shared that the information given out in these back-to-school snapshots could prompt scammers to steal children’s identity or keep tabs on them and earn their trust.

To hear Serine’s tips and tricks about how to avoid these outcomes, including keeping personal information in these posts at a minim, check out the video above.