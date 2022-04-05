UTAH (ABC4) – Whether you’re expecting a baby, planning for one or just tossing around ideas, a name remains an important part of one’s identity.

Whether you want your baby to stand out or blend in, experts have narrowed down the most popular names currently trending in the nation to guide your selection.

Every year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) publishes the totals for first names from all Social Security card applications for births. The list compiles names from the U.S. since 1880.

Names.org has analyzed this SSA data over the past five years to compile a list of the names expected to be most popular for Utah in 2022.

The most popular names expected for boys in Utah in 2022 are:

Oliver William Liam Jack Henry Lincoln Noah Theodore Hudson Owen

The most popular names expected for girls in Utah in 2022 are:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Emelia Evelyn Lucy Harper Hazel Eleanor Mia

The data also analyzed the unique names that are most Utahn compared to the rest of the country. The names defined as “popular” must have at least 1,500 births in Utah since 1880.

The most unique-to-Utah names for boys are:

Dallin Bridger Porter Tyson Ryker Lynn Skyler Kyler Spencer Braxton

The most unique-to-Utah names for girls are:

Shauna Kylee Ashlee Ellie Camille Mckenzie Brooklyn Whitney Eliza Rylee

To check out the full study on the most popular names expected for each state in 2022, click here.