News

Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room

Authorities say the baby girl could have been alone for three days

Posted: May 27, 2019 / 08:44 AM MDT / Updated: May 27, 2019 / 08:44 AM MDT

WHITEHALL, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police say a trooper found a dehydrated 6-month-old baby at a motel in the western part of the state in the same room with her dead parents.

WOOD-TV reported that a cause of death wasn't immediately clear and it may take weeks until toxicology results are in.

The trooper discovered the bodies Friday at the Rodeway Inn near Whiteball after responding to a request for a well-being check. Authorities say the baby girl, named Skylah, could have been alone for three days.

Police identified the parents as 26-year-old Jessica Bramer, of Grand Rapids and 28-year-old Christian Reed, of Marne.

Skylah was in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital Saturday and was expected to fully recover. It wasn't clear who might take custody of the girl.

 

What others are clicking on:

UPDATE: Uncle of missing 5-year-old Logan girl booked into the Cache County Jail

Dog found near mountains in Provo appears to have been lost a long time

Three men booked into jail for attempting to lure young teens for sex

Understanding the true meaning of Memorial Day

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Search resumes for missing 5-year-old

    Search resumes for missing 5-year-old

  • A memory we talk about every spring, the State Street river of 1983

    A memory we talk about every spring, the State Street river of 1983

  • Day Two Search for Elizabeth Shelley

    Day Two Search for Elizabeth Shelley

  • Utah Royals join Real Sports Live

    Utah Royals join Real Sports Live

  • Inside Utah Politics watchdog group

    Inside Utah Politics watchdog group

  • Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

    Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

  • Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

    Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

  • RAW VIDEO: Vehicle fully-engulfed following crash on I-215 in West Valley City

    RAW VIDEO: Vehicle fully-engulfed following crash on I-215 in West Valley City

  • RSL beats Atlanta on last-second shot by Savarino

    RSL beats Atlanta on last-second shot by Savarino

  • Our newest American neighbors

    Our newest American neighbors

  • Pedophiles hunting kids through apps

    Pedophiles hunting kids through apps

  • New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

    New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - INDY /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss