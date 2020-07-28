Avoiding Broken Heart Syndrome during the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Doctors have seen a rise in what’s called Broken Heart Syndrome during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Terri Mehlhoff, a clinical manager at Salt Lake Community College, joined ABC4’s Surae Chinn to talk about why doctors are seeing an increase in this condition during these times.

Mehlhoff said Broken Heart Syndrome, also known as Stress Cardiomyopathy, is a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for your heart to pump blood to the rest of your body. Mehlhoff also said Broken Heart Syndrome can be brought on by stressful situations.

She said during a pandemic, people tend to be more stressed, which is why doctors are seeing more cases of the condition.

However, Mehlhoff said there are ways to avoid Broken Heart Syndrome. She encouraged people to try and find a way to connect with others and stay present in stressful situations.

To find out more information about Broken Heart Syndrome or Stress Cardiomyopathy, visit the Cleveland Clinic‘s website and search stress management.