(ABC4) – Fuel prices across the nation have been spiking like never before. For the first time ever, the American Automobile Association (AAA) has reported that gas prices in all 50 states have hit a record high average of at least $4 per gallon.
So, what exactly is accelerating the cost of gas? It’s no secret that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine greatly impacted the price of fuel, however, The Hill reports that the lessening number of oil refiners making crude oil into gasoline is affecting the cost of gas as well.
According to AAA, in Utah, the current average of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline is $4.595. At this time, California has the highest cost of gasoline, averaging at $6.05 per gallon. Kansas takes the cake as the state with the lowest cost averaging at $4.026 per gallon.
Below, you can find a list of the average prices for a gallon of regular gasoline in all 50 states:
Alaska – $5.123
Alabama – $4.280
Arkansas – $4.113
Arizona – $4.828
California – $6.050
Colorado – $4.133
Connecticut – $4.650
District of Columbia – $4.874
Delaware – $4.566
Florida – $4.506
Georgia – $4.117
Hawaii – $5.344
Iowa – $4.150
Idaho – $4.567
Illinois – $4.917
Indiana – $4.604
Kansas – $4.026
Kentucky – $4.277
Louisiana – $4.223
Massachusetts – $4.708
Maryland – $4.582
Maine – $4.672
Michigan – $4.570
Minnesota – $4.121
Missouri – $4.104
Mississippi – $4.168
Montana – $4.318
North Carolina – $4.326
North Dakota – $4.148
Nebraska – $4.139
New Hampshire – $4.628
New Jersey – $4.728
New Mexico – $4.323
Nevada – $5.224
New York – $4.868
Ohio – $4.446
Oklahoma – $4.030
Oregon – $5.107
Pennsylvania – $4.741
Rhode Island – $4.683
South Carolina – $4.286
South Dakota – $4.186
Tennessee – $4.283
Texas – $4.268
Utah – $4.595
Virginia – $4.417
Vermont – $4.681
Washington – $5.148
Wisconsin – $4.317
West Virginia – $4.380
Wyoming – $4.276