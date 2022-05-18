(ABC4) – Fuel prices across the nation have been spiking like never before. For the first time ever, the American Automobile Association (AAA) has reported that gas prices in all 50 states have hit a record high average of at least $4 per gallon.

So, what exactly is accelerating the cost of gas? It’s no secret that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine greatly impacted the price of fuel, however, The Hill reports that the lessening number of oil refiners making crude oil into gasoline is affecting the cost of gas as well.

According to AAA, in Utah, the current average of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline is $4.595. At this time, California has the highest cost of gasoline, averaging at $6.05 per gallon. Kansas takes the cake as the state with the lowest cost averaging at $4.026 per gallon.

Below, you can find a list of the average prices for a gallon of regular gasoline in all 50 states: