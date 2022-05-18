(ABC4) – Fuel prices across the nation have been spiking like never before. For the first time ever, the American Automobile Association (AAA) has reported that gas prices in all 50 states have hit a record high average of at least $4 per gallon.

So, what exactly is accelerating the cost of gas? It’s no secret that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine greatly impacted the price of fuel, however, The Hill reports that the lessening number of oil refiners making crude oil into gasoline is affecting the cost of gas as well. 

According to AAA, in Utah, the current average of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline is $4.595. At this time, California has the highest cost of gasoline, averaging at $6.05 per gallon. Kansas takes the cake as the state with the lowest cost averaging at $4.026 per gallon. 

Below, you can find a list of the average prices for a gallon of regular gasoline in all 50 states:

Alaska – $5.123

Alabama – $4.280

Arkansas – $4.113

Arizona – $4.828

California – $6.050

Colorado – $4.133

Connecticut – $4.650

District of Columbia – $4.874

Delaware – $4.566

Florida – $4.506

Georgia – $4.117

Hawaii – $5.344

Iowa – $4.150

Idaho – $4.567

Illinois – $4.917

Indiana – $4.604

Kansas – $4.026

Kentucky – $4.277

Louisiana – $4.223

Massachusetts – $4.708

Maryland – $4.582

Maine – $4.672

Michigan – $4.570

Minnesota – $4.121

Missouri – $4.104

Mississippi – $4.168

Montana – $4.318

North Carolina – $4.326

North Dakota – $4.148

Nebraska – $4.139

New Hampshire – $4.628

New Jersey – $4.728

New Mexico – $4.323

Nevada – $5.224

New York – $4.868

Ohio – $4.446

Oklahoma – $4.030

Oregon – $5.107

Pennsylvania – $4.741

Rhode Island – $4.683

South Carolina – $4.286

South Dakota – $4.186

Tennessee – $4.283

Texas – $4.268 

Utah – $4.595

Virginia – $4.417

Vermont – $4.681

Washington – $5.148

Wisconsin – $4.317

West Virginia – $4.380

Wyoming – $4.276