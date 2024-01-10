LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — Ferocious winds and new snowfall are creating extremely dangerous conditions across Utah’s mountain ranges.

Avalanche warnings are currently in effect, as the high country is under “high” threat of avalanche danger across Utah.

In Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, UDOT crews closed the road around noon for avalanche work, testing out conditions of the snowpack to see if it was safe for travelers.

“For right now on our snowpack, we got heavy snow on top of light snow,” said Shawn Wright, the station supervisor for the Cottonwoods. “So we’re kind of taking precautions, making sure that everything is stable to keep the traveling public safe with the upcoming storms that are forecasted for the next week.”

Utah Avalanche Center forecasters, such as Craig Gordon, are also analyzing the stability of the snowpack on a daily basis. The agency issues avalanche forecasts for each mountain zone.

“Right now, avalanche warnings for the mountains in northern Utah,” he said. “So more storms are on the way. Strong winds, denser snow. It’s like an upside down cake. Human triggered avalanches and natural avalanches are likely.”

According to Gordon, the northern mountains have experienced a series of storms over the last week, producing layers in the snowpack.

“The problem is that it’s all resting on a weak, sugary layer that formed during the mid-December dry spell,” he said.

But even with all the avalanche danger, there are still areas where skiers and snowboards can enjoy the fresh snow.

“Stick on low-angle terrain with no steep slopes above or adjacent,” Gordon said. “We can still enjoy all of this amazing snow.”