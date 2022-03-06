UTAH (ABC4) – An avalanche is expected to strike Salt Lake City on the morning of March 7, 2022.

The event is expected to take place around the Central Wasatch area near Cottonwood Canyon at around 8:00 a.m. to roughly 12:00 p.m.

At this time, Course Description Avoidance is the best way to steer clear of one of these natural disasters. However, there are a few tips we all need to know when the time comes to take shelter.

It’s well-known that an avalanche rescue is difficult to perform. Therefore, it’s up to you to have skills to perform self-rescue.

To ensure your safety in an avalanche, make sure you have access to a transceiver, shovel, and probe — skis, split-board, or snowshoes are recommended as well. Dress warm and bring your backcountry pack and contents you would normally have with you when you head into the backcountry for a day, as stated by the Utah Avalanche Center.

The Center additionally offers a course specific to self-rescue mechanisms.

