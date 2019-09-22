Autumn weather arrives earlier with cooler temps

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – It was a very cool day throughout the state behind our last storm system, with temperatures way below average.  Temperatures will gradually warm Sunday ahead of the next storm system, which will bring a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday, mainly across southern Utah. Dry and seasonal weather continues through next week with numbers very pleasant in the 70s.













Light winds will continue to blow around weed pollen, we’ve moved into the weed season with pollen from sagebrush,ragweed and chenopods causing a bit of a headache for allergy sufferers.













Our next storm system approaches late next week with the best chance of rain and snow levels dipping yet again. We’ve seen two storm in the month of September bring snow to our higher elevations. 


		
	


	


			
