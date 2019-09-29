Autumn storm will leave frigid temperatures behind

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Expect rain to linger Sunday morning, with snow levels dropping to about 6,500 feet, thanks to a cold storm. A strong Autumn storm is rocking the western United States and has brought soggy, cold and windy conditions to the state of Utah. The cold upper level low has dropped temperatures to at least 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Highs will only reach the 50s along the Wasatch Front today.

This is near Snowville this morning—-living up to its namesake. This cold storm will drop those snow levels. Anyone in Logan or Brigham City see snow at the top of the mountain or on the benches?? #utwx pic.twitter.com/PyUI47xlHi — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 29, 2019

Most of the storm activity focused on areas north of I-80 Saturday. The largest rain totals included locations in Cache Valley and near the Utah and Idaho State line. It was a different weather story in the Southern part of the state, with windy conditions ahead of a stalled surface cold front. Wind gusts clocked near 50 miles per hour for much of the day. The gusty southwesterly winds will continue into our Sunday with a wind advisory in effect for SE Utah. Gusts could reach 50 mph in these areas and make driving high profile vehicles in the area difficult.

Strong storms north of I-80 and from Ogden north to state line @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/U212gleD4T — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 29, 2019

Temperatures will remain cool for the beginning of our work week, while moisture will quickly clear into Sunday afternoon. The next layer of the storm will be the cold left behind. The National Weather Service has issued several hard freeze watches and warnings heading into Monday morning. This is for a chunk of Central Utah and Wasatch Mountain valleys including near Park City. A hard freeze is when temperatures fall below 25 degrees for a prolonged period of time.

Talk about a tale of two cities—-We’ve got hard freeze warnings, hard freeze watches, a wind advisory and a red flag warning. What this all means going into your work week on @abc4utah #utwx See you at 5 & 10! pic.twitter.com/UgNvfWMLMg — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 29, 2019

