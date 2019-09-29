Autumn storm will leave frigid temperatures behind

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Expect rain to linger Sunday morning, with snow levels dropping to about 6,500 feet, thanks to a cold storm.  A strong Autumn storm is rocking the western United States and has brought soggy, cold and windy conditions to the state of Utah. The cold upper level low has dropped temperatures to at least 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.  Highs will only reach the 50s along the Wasatch Front today.

Most of the storm activity focused on areas north of I-80 Saturday. The largest rain totals included locations in Cache Valley and near the Utah and Idaho State line. It was a different weather story in the Southern part of the state, with windy conditions ahead of a stalled surface cold front. Wind gusts clocked near 50 miles per hour for much of the day. The gusty southwesterly winds will continue into our Sunday with a wind advisory in effect for SE Utah. Gusts could reach 50 mph in these areas and make driving high profile vehicles in the area difficult. 

Temperatures will remain cool for the beginning of our work week, while moisture will quickly clear into Sunday afternoon. The next layer of the storm will be the cold left behind. The National Weather Service has issued several hard freeze watches and warnings heading into Monday morning. This is for a chunk of Central Utah and Wasatch Mountain valleys including near Park City. A hard freeze is when temperatures fall below 25 degrees for a prolonged period of time. 

For the latest on freeze warnings and a look at your work week forecast, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team and snag your full forecast at 5pm and 10pm. 

