MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday morning.

Unified Police say the deadly auto-ped crash happened on 7500 S. State St. in Midvale just after 9 a.m.

Police say the incident happened when a woman ran into State Street heading eastbound. At that same time, a truck driver going southbound on State Street struck and killed the woman.

UPD says the truck driver was following all traffic rules and was driving on a green light. Eyewitnesses saw the female victim run out onto State Street unprovoked.

She was not using a designated crosswalk at the time. Bystanders reportedly yelled at the woman to stop running.

Police say the impact killed the woman at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time.

UPD says the truck driver was not injured during the crash.

Roads in the area will be closed for next few hours. Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route of travel.