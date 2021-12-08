Auto-pedestrian accident leaves man dead in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car while he was crossing the street in Kearns.

The 46-year-old man had been coming home from work and was struck by a car around 7 p.m. at 5000 West and 5400 South.

Officers say the man was in a crosswalk and visibility was low.

Several traffic accidents have occurred in this same area, police say.

The driver who hit the man has been cooperating with police and officers believe it was just an accident.

Officers are asking the public to please pay attention when you’re driving and when you’re crossing the road.

The incident remains under investigation.