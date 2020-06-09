Breaking News
Authorities take Chad Daybell into custody, police confirm unidentified human remains found in backyard

News

by: Jennifer Gardiner, East Idaho News, Rosie Nguyen

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4 News, East Idaho News) – Authorities have taken Chad Daybell into custody, according to resources.

Multiple witnesses said several officers pulled Daybell over about a mile away from his home in the 4000 block of 1900 East.

RELATED: Search warrant being served on Chad Daybewll’s Idaho home

According to EastIdahoNews.com, the search warrant was executed on Chad Daybell’s home around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In a post by the aunt of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, one of Chad Daybell’s new wife’s missing kids, posted she received a call that human remains were found in the backyard of the home.

Tweet from the aunt of one of Lori Daybell’s missing kids

Rexburg Police confirmed unidentified human remains were found but would not release any further information. We will continue to bring you updates as more details are released.

RELATED: Attorney General takes over Tammy Daybell death investigation

Jennifer Gardiner
