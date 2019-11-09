Authorities seek man who stole truck, led deputies on chase in Cache County

WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cache County deputies are searching for a vehicle-theft suspect after a chase early Saturday morning.

Cache County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck was stolen from Wellsville around 5:30 a.m. Deputies spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 23 and SR-30.

“A lengthy pursuit began covering the entire north end of the county ending with the suspect crashing the vehicle in the Cove area,” said the sheriff’s office in a news release Saturday afternoon.

The male suspect then fled on foot and attempted to break into a home. K9 units responded to the scene and spotted the suspect, but during the pursuit, one of the K9s bit a deputy.

Deputies said the suspect got away and has yet to be found.

Law enforcement continues to search for the suspect. The suspect is described as a white man last seen wearing a camo jacket and blue jeans.

Investigators believe they may know the man’s identity and are following up on leads. The sheriff’s office says deputies will remain in the area during this investigation.

The deputy injured received care at the hospital and has since been released.

