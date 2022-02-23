Authorities searching for two missing Moab boys

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for two boys who have gone missing since Feb. 22.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Asher Ford and 13-year-old Athan Hickman were last seen near the Moab Post Office around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

They did not return home and have not been seen since.

Asher is described as 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 80 pounds and was last seen wearing all black clothing. Troopers say he did not have a jacket with him.

Athan is from San Juan County, but his clothing and physical description is not known at this time.

Officials believe the two juveniles are possibly together.

Troopers are still gathering information on both children at this time and will provide updates.

If anyone has seen these boys or knows of their whereabouts, please contact authorities at (435)259-8115.