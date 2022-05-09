UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for a missing man who may have been caught in a Utah County snowstorm on Sunday afternoon.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says the 65-year-old man rode his motorcycle up Maple Canyon, just east of Mapleton around 2 p.m.

When he was reported missing, authorities discovered his motorcycle in the area, but the man was nowhere to be found.

Deputies say the motorcycle was discovered around 8,200 feet in elevation amid “near whiteout conditions” at the time.

The wintry conditions prevented search and rescue from safely deploying any air support to search for the missing man.

(Courtesy of The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

There are still no signs of the missing man at this time.

Anyone who may know of the man’s whereabouts or may have seen the man in the area is asked to contact the local authorities.