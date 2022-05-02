TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this girl?
The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing girl — Hayden “Lexi” Palm, 16.
Authorities say Palm is currently considered a runaway teen.
Palm was last seen at a Denny’s diner in Tooele on April 30 around 11 a.m. Deputies say Palm discarded some of her personal belongings while at the restaurant during that time.
Officials say Palm drives a 2010 black Nissan Pathfinder SUV with license plate G794PD.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen Palm or know of her whereabouts to contact the authorities at (435) 277-4261 or dispatch at (435) 882-5600, choose option 1.