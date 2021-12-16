Authorities investigating online threats against West Jordan middle school

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating online threats against a West Jordan middle school on Thursday.

Jordan School District officials say the threat is part of a disturbing social media trend that involves posting gun threats against schools platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

The threat in question mentions the letters “JPJ” which officials say did not specify a school, but are being “vaguely” connected to Joel P. Jensen Middle School, which also goes by the acronym “JPJ.”

School officials say they’re quite frustrated with the TikTok “Challenge.” The threat against Joel P. Jensen Middle follows a recent trend of Utah schools made privy to threats posted online.

Just this week, two students were charged after online threats forced Box Elder County Schools to move to remote learning. Three students were also detained in connection to a gun threat posted to social media that forced a lockdown at West High School.

This morning, Granite School District officials are also dealing with social media threats and police are currently investigating the situation.

“We encourage parents to look at their students’ social media accounts right now and if they see something like this to ask their students not to share it, but instead report it to the SafeUT tip line,” Jordan School District officials say.