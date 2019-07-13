Newsfore Opt-In Form

Authorities issue endangered, missing advisory for 46-year-old Utah man

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake County are looking for a missing 46-year-old man Friday night.

Police say Bryan Royal was transported from Wasatch Rehab (3520 S Highland Drive) to Liberty Dialysis at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

Bryan was scheduled to be picked up from dialysis at 4:15 p.m. by Wasatch Rehab. When the return transport was late, police say Bryan left the dialysis center at 5:30 p.m. on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Bryan did not return to Wasatch Rehab.

Royall is described as a white man 5 foot 6 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has straw-blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with white stripes.

Police say Bryan has an extensive medical history to include diabetes, renal failure, COPD, and mental illness.

Bryan has a cell phone, but police say it’s turned off. If you see him, you’re asked to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.

