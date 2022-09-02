SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare.

Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

With a menu compiled of Southern classics like seafood gumbo, fried green tomatoes and beignets paired with a wide selection of wine, beer and cocktails, representatives say the unique flavors will transport you to New Orleans’ buzzing Canal Street, where the restaurant’s name originated.

The lounge’s venue is decorated with ambient glam and different textures inspired by the South’s charming French Quarter.

Representatives say that the eatery is split into two, one side being a lounge area catered to those 21-years-of-age and up, and the other side described as a “main dining room suitable for all ages.”

Neutral Ground Lounge will be offering live music in the lounge area every Friday and Saturday night during peak dinner times.