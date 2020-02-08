Attempted ATM theft causes thousands of dollars in damage

HURRICANE (ABC4 News) – Thieves failed in a brazen attempt to steal a Wells Fargo ATM. They did succeed in causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to the building.

According to a press release from the Hurricane Police Department: At approximately 4:16 am several suspects tried to steal the ATM. They used a stolen truck, trailer, and heavy equipment in an attempt to remove the ATM.

The suspects fled the scene and crashed the vehicle a short distance from the bank. Officers searched on foot with K9’s but could not locate the suspects. The truck, trailer and heavy equipment were all stolen from the Hurricane area sometime during the night.

The release states that all of the stolen items were recovered at the crash scene and have been returned to the owners.

The thieves could not remove the ATM. The building and ATM have sustained several thousand dollars in damage. The investigation continues, and detectives are following several leads.

