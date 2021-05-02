Athlete dies during St. George Ironman competition

In this file photo, onlookers and race officials watch the water where competitors start and finish the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 St. George triathlon race, Sand Hollow Reservoir, Hurricane, Utah, May 1, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – An athlete competing in the Ironman 70.3 North American Championship in St. George died during the swimming portion of the triathlon.

The Ironman Group confirmed the athlete died in a news release issued at the end of the race on Saturday, according to St. George News.

The course for the swimming portion of the St. George 70.3 Ironman in Sand Hollow Reservoir, Hurricane, Utah, May 1, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Ironman Group, St. George News

“We are incredibly saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at the Ironman 70.3 North American Championship St. George,” The Ironman Group wrote in the statement. “The athlete received immediate medical attention upon swim safety personnel recognizing the distressed athlete during the swim portion of Saturday’s race. We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.”

The identity of the athlete was not released nor the circumstances of how they died.

An Ironman 70.3 starts first with a 1.2-mile swim, then a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run at the end. The swim portion of the St. George course was completed at Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane, and water temperatures that morning were around 62 degree Fahrenheit, according to a livestream provided by the Ironman Group.

