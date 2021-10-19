Arrest warrant issued for the man who allegedly shot and killed a Taylorsville woman

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Taylorsville Police have obtained an arrest warrant for homicide for the man responsible for shooting and killing 38-year-old Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla.

The arrest warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea whom authorities believe may attempt to leave the state and they are asking citizens to consider him armed and dangerous.

Courtesy: Taylorsville Police

Police say Perea was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans, and brown shoes with white soles. His vehicle is described as a 2000 Chevy full-size extended cab pickup truck with the Utah license plate “U405MN.”

Castilla was killed at her Taylorsville home early Sunday morning.

Police first responded to reports of a shooting in a residence near 2300 W. 5200 South. When authorities arrived, they discovered Castilla with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

During a press conference on Oct. 18, Castilla’s sister, Rochio Bennet, explained she was at the home when the shooting happened. Bennet explains she tried to protect her sister and her child, telling her own children and Castilla’s daughter, to go into the bedroom and lock the doors.

Bennet recounts begging the suspect to not kill Castilla. She says he left the home after firing multiple rounds at Castilla. Castilla’s family says she and the suspect had separated about two weeks ago and they had not been living together.