Arrest warrant issued for suspect wanted for attempted murder

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect wanted for attempted murder in Roy. Police consider the 18-year-old male suspect “armed and dangerous.”

Roy police officers were dispatched to an area near 4000 South 2275 West on reports of a weapons disturbance on June 7 around 11:49 p.m.

Police said when investigators got to the scene, they learned 18-year-old Jovani Hernandez had a firearm and reportedly fired at least two shots at another man during an argument.

Police said the victim was not struck by any of the rounds. Hernandez and his girlfriend 17-year-old Corinne Whaley, who was with him at the time of the incident, reportedly fled the scene.

Police said they have since not been able to find Hernandez or Whaley. Investigators do not believe that Whaley was taken against her will. They said Whaley is believed to be in the company of Hernandez who is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Since Whaley is a juvenile and her whereabouts are unknown, she was reported missing.

On June 17, a warrant was issued for Hernandez’s arrest. Police said he is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and felony discharge of a firearm.

Hernandez is described as 5’7″ man, who weighs 160lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Whaley is 5’5″ weighs 130lbs and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Roy Police Department at 801-629-8221.

