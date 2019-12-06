Army pilot killed Afghanistan to be buried in Utah

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A United States Army soldier killed in Afghanistan will be buried in Utah.
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25, from Keaau, Hawaii, died Nov. 20, 2019, in Logar Province, Afghanistan, when his helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground.
Fuchigami was assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas.
Fuchigami’s remains are scheduled to arrive in Utah with a dignified transfer Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 1:10 p.m. at the Ogden-Hinkley Airport. He will be received by his wife who is from Utah.
The remains will be transported from the airport to Brigham City where funeral services are scheduled for Monday, December 9. He is scheduled to be buried with full military honors and a military aircraft flyover at 1:15 p.m. at the Brigham City Cemetery.
Full military honors include a firing party for a 21-gun salute, a bugler to play TAPS, and a three-man fold team to present the flag to Fuchigami’s wife.
