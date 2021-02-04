Arizona I-15 construction project could affect Utahns

PHOENIX (ABC4) – A construction project on portions of I-15 in Arizona could have an impact right her in the Beehive State.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a construction project wil begin to replace Virgin Bridge No. 1 along I-15 with a brand new bridge on Monday, Feb. 8.

The work on this bridge will include installing new pavement, pavement markings, guardrails and signage, a press release from ADOT said.

The project is expected to cost about $56 million.

Now why does this matter to those of us here in Utah.

Well, The 29-mile-long portion of I-15 connects to to Nevada and Utah. This stretch of of I-15 is heavily traveled and could impact those traveling from Utah to Arizona and vice versa.

“We continue to make progress rehabilitating the I-15 bridges through the Virgin River Gorge,” said Audra Merrick, district engineer for ADOT’s Northcentral District. “This latest project will extend the life of the bridge and help commerce to continue flowing through this region,.”